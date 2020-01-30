Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.18. 334,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,600. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

