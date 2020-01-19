Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

