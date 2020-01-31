Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,420. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

