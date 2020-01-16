Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 489,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,347,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,148 shares of company stock worth $10,878,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after buying an additional 639,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 367,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

