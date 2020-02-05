Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of BRKS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. 413,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,709. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,337 shares of company stock worth $10,499,089 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 367,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after buying an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 248.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 290,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com