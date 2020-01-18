Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) target price (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Shares of LON:BRK remained flat at $GBX 2,095 ($27.56) during trading on Thursday. 12,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The company has a market capitalization of $319.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,041.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,962.19. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99).

In related news, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total transaction of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

