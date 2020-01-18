Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) target price (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

BRK opened at GBX 2,095 ($27.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $328.20 million and a P/E ratio of 50.24. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,041.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,962.19.

In related news, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total value of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total value of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?