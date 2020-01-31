Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 101,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

