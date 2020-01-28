Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

