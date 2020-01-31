Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

BRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,628. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

