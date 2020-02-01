Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

BRO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. 2,763,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,724. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

