Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) rose 1.2% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brown & Brown traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $45.19, approximately 96,927 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,185,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

BRO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

