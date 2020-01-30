Brown & Brown Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 736% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 call options.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after buying an additional 1,339,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

