Brown & Brown’s (BRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,323,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,351,000 after acquiring an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?