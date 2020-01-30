Brown & Brown’s (BRO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRO. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel