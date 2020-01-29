Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:BFB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 189,281 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm also offers champagne, liqueur, scotch, tequila, vodka, whiskey and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Finlandia, Herradura, El Jimador, New Mix, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Woodford Reserve, Sonoma Cutrer and Korbel.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio