BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOOO. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,070. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its position in BRP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BRP by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

