BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signition LP lifted its position in BRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRP by 81.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BRP by 45.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRP by 245.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

