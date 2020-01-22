BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

DOOO stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,370,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com