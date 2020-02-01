BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.48

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 39300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

