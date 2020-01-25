Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.95.

BC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 710,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,419. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

