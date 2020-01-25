Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of BC stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Brunswick by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

