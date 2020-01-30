Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,989. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

