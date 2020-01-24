Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brunswick traded as high as $62.82 and last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 74892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BC. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 144.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,667,000 after buying an additional 93,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Brunswick by 60.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 782.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 147,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

