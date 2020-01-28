Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The company has a market cap of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

