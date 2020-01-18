Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMTC. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of BMTC opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

