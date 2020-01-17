Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,196. The firm has a market cap of $809.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

