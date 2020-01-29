BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman bought 33,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic bought 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $85,591.04. Insiders have bought a total of 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $180,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.82. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

