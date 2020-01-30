BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Lowered to GBX 157 at Deutsche Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 169 ($2.22) to GBX 157 ($2.07) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 232.25 ($3.06).

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock traded down GBX 12.94 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,371,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 239.85 ($3.16). The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

