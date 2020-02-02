BT Group (LON:BTA) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Barclays

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its target price dropped by Barclays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 239.86 ($3.16).

