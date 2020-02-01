BT Group (NYSE:BT) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut BT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BT Group by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BT Group by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?