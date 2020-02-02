BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have been trending neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BT Group’s ranking:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

BTGOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?