BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 10,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $350.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. Research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

