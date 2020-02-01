BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKHS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of WKHS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 4,763,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $209.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 756.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 948,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

