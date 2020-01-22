Buckingham Research Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $84.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective decreased by Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.21.

ALK stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. 39,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio