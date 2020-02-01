Buckingham Research Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $164.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $157.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.67.

SWK stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.33. 1,833,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

