Buckingham Research Upgrades American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) to Buy

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI