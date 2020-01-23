Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $25.53. Buckle shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 31,017 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Buckle Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Buckle by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 188.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 127.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading