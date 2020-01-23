Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Up 0.2%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.90, 16,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 202,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBW. ValuEngine raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 208,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 697.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

