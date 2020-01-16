Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp (CVE:BCF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, approximately 5,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile (CVE:BCF)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

