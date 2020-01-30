Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

