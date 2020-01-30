Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Bunge has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $129,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

