Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,350 ($30.91). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNZL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,005 ($26.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,072.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,070.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

