Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,074.40

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,074.40 and traded as low as $2,070.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,075.00, with a volume of 271,672 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,170 ($28.55).

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,081.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,073.69.

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

