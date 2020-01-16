Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.48, approximately 36,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 30,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

