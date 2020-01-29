Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,048.20 ($26.94).

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,191.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,128.35. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

