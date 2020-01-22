Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,046.47 ($26.92).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,218 ($29.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,122.22. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

