Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.63. 138,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

