Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com