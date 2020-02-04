Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.26).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON BUR traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 653.50 ($8.60). 2,308,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 681.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 868.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

See Also: Buy Rating